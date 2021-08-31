This evening in Tucson: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.69. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, tho…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Friday. Temp…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, tho…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…