Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.