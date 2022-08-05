For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, thou…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tucson's evening forecast: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucso…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.