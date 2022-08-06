Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.