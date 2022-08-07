Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dust Advisory from SAT 9:34 PM MST until SAT 10:30 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.