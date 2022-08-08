For the drive home in Tucson: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, thoug…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tucs…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson fo…