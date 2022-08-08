Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.