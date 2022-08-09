Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:30 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.