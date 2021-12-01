Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a com…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a…
For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…