Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.