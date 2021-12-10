This evening in Tucson: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 deg…
Tucson's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tucson. It looks …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson co…