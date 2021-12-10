 Skip to main content
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

