Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.