This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 deg…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
For the drive home in Tucson: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The Tucso…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentl…