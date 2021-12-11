This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
