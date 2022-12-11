Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 deg…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The Tucso…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentl…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a plea…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…