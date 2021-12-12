This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
