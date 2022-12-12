Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.