 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News