Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

