This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
