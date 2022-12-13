This evening in Tucson: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It look…
This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast i…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentl…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…