Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

