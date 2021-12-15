 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

