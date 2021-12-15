This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
