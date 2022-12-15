 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

