 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News