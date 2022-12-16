Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.