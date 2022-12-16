For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
