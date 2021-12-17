 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

