Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folk…