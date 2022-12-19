 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

