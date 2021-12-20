This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast m…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…