Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

