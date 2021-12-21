 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tucson. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

