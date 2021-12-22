Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
