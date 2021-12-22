 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

