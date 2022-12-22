Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
