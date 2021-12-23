For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
