 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News