For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
