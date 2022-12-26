Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.