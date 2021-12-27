Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
