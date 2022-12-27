Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.