For the drive home in Tucson: A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers ar…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers ar…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should…