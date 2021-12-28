 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

