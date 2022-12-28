 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

