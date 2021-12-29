 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News