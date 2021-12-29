This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
