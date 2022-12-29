 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

