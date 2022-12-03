 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

