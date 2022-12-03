Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
