This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Tucson
