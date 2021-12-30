 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News