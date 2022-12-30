Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.