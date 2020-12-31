 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Tucson

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News