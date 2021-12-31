 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

