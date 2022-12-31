 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

