Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

