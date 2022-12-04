For the drive home in Tucson: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
