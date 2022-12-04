Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.