Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
