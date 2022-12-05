 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

